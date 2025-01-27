52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 27, 2025: IDFC First Bank, ADANI WILMAR & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 27, 2025: Shares of IDFC First Bank, ADANI WILMAR, P&G Hygiene & Health Care, Axis Bank, Tube Investments Of India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -108.6(-0.47%) points and Sensex was down by -387.03(-0.51%) points at 27 Jan 2025 10:16:35 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -190.35(-0.39%) points at 27 Jan 2025 10:01:32 IST.
Other stocks such as Arss Infrastructure Projects, Associated Alcohols Breweries, United Polyfab Gujarat, Bharat Bond ETF April 2030, V2 Retail hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, were the top gainers while IDFC First Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Punjab National Bank, Indusind Bank, HDFC Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.