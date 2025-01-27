52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 27, 2025: IDFC First Bank, ADANI WILMAR & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 27, 2025: Shares of IDFC First Bank, ADANI WILMAR, P&G Hygiene & Health Care, Axis Bank, Tube Investments Of India hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -108.6(-0.47%) points and Sensex was down by -387.03(-0.51%) points at 27 Jan 2025 10:16:35 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -190.35(-0.39%) points at 27 Jan 2025 10:01:32 IST.

Other stocks such as Arss Infrastructure Projects, Associated Alcohols Breweries, United Polyfab Gujarat, Bharat Bond ETF April 2030, V2 Retail hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.