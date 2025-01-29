52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 29, 2025: Shares of VIP Industries, Landmark Cars, Nestle India, Tata Communications, Bharat Heavy Electricals hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 117.0(0.51%) points and Sensex was up by 502.64(0.66%) points at 29 Jan 2025 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 219.85(0.45%) points at 29 Jan 2025 10:44:56 IST. Other stocks such as Le Merite Exports, JK Cement, Madhya Bharat Agro Products, ICICI Prudential Gold ETF, Axis Gold ETF hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Bank Of Baroda, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, State Bank Of India were the top gainers while Axis Bank, Punjab National Bank, were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

