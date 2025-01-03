52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 3, 2025: Shares of Spacenet Enterprises India, Jai Corporation, Astral, Vertexplus Technologies, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -162.85(-0.67%) points and Sensex was down by -634.35(-0.79%) points at 03 Jan 2025 11:00:05 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -493.85(-0.96%) points at 03 Jan 2025 10:45:05 IST. Other stocks such as Info Edge India, Eicher Motors, Coromandel International, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, CANARA BANK, Punjab National Bank, Bank Of Baroda were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, State Bank Of India, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.


