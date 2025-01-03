52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 3, 2025: Spacenet Enterprises India, Jai Corporation & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 3, 2025: Shares of Spacenet Enterprises India, Jai Corporation, Astral, Vertexplus Technologies, Utkarsh Small Finance Bank hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -162.85(-0.67%) points and Sensex was down by -634.35(-0.79%) points at 03 Jan 2025 11:00:05 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -493.85(-0.96%) points at 03 Jan 2025 10:45:05 IST.

Other stocks such as Info Edge India, Eicher Motors, Coromandel International, Mahindra & Mahindra, HCL Technologies hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

