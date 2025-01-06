52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 6, 2025: Jaiprakash Associates, Barbeque Nation Hospitality & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 6, 2025: Shares of Jaiprakash Associates, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Bandhan Bank, Astral, RAJRATAN GLO hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -120.85(-0.5%) points and Sensex was down by -518.93(-0.66%) points at 06 Jan 2025 10:59:57 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -522.9(-1.03%) points at 06 Jan 2025 10:44:56 IST.

Other stocks such as Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc, Info Edge India, Aster DM Healthcare, Coromandel International, Welspun Enterprises hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

