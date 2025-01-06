Hello User
52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 6, 2025: Jaiprakash Associates, Barbeque Nation Hospitality & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 6, 2025: Shares of Jaiprakash Associates, Barbeque Nation Hospitality, Bandhan Bank, Astral, RAJRATAN GLO hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -120.85(-0.5%) points and Sensex was down by -518.93(-0.66%) points at 06 Jan 2025 10:59:57 IST.

 

Bank Nifty was down by -522.9(-1.03%) points at 06 Jan 2025 10:44:56 IST.

 

Other stocks such as Krishna Instit Of Medical Scienc, Info Edge India, Aster DM Healthcare, Coromandel International, Welspun Enterprises hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, CANARA BANK, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.

 

In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, CANARA BANK, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.

 

For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

 

