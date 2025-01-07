52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 7, 2025: Shares of PVR Inox, Dish Tv India, Allcargo Logistics, Yes Bank, RAJRATAN GLO hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 126.7(0.54%) points and Sensex was up by 241.52(0.31%) points at 07 Jan 2025 10:59:55 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 315.25(0.63%) points at 07 Jan 2025 10:44:59 IST.

Other stocks such as Cantabil Retail India, Aster DM Healthcare, IPCA Laboratories, Abbott India, ITI hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.