52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 9, 2025: Huhtamaki India, Mold Tek Packaging & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here?

52 Week Low Stocks Today on January 9, 2025: Shares of Huhtamaki India, Mold Tek Packaging, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, Avt Natural Products, Allcargo Logistics hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -71.3(-0.3%) points and Sensex was down by -458.96(-0.59%) points at 09 Jan 2025 10:59:55 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -263.8(-0.53%) points at 09 Jan 2025 10:44:59 IST.

Other stocks such as Navin Fluorine International, Genesys International Corp, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre, Goldiam International, Ganesh Housing Finance Corporation hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

