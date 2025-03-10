52 Week Low Stocks Today on March 10, 2025: Nagarjuna Fertilisers & Chem, Cambridge Technology Enterpris & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here

Mint Market

Published10 Mar 2025, 11:00 AM IST
52 Week Low Stocks Today on March 10, 2025: Shares of Nagarjuna Fertilisers & Chem, Cambridge Technology Enterpris, Indusind Bank, Tasty Bite Eatables, SBC Exports hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 115.05(0.51%) points and Sensex was up by 290.09(0.39%) points at 10 Mar 2025 10:59:57 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 40.15(0.08%) points at 10 Mar 2025 09:54:59 IST.
Other stocks such as Kesoram Industries, Avanti Feeds, Shaily Engineering Plastics, Blue Jet Healthcare, Kamat Hotels India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, State Bank Of India, Axis Bank, Bank Of Baroda, IDFC First Bank were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Federal Bank, Au Small Finance Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.

First Published:10 Mar 2025, 11:00 AM IST
