52 Week Low Stocks Today on March 11, 2025: Shares of Gensol Engineering, Trucap Finance, Magellanic Cloud, Jtl Industries, Indo Us Bio-tech hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -20.55(-0.09%) points and Sensex was down by -118.69(-0.16%) points at 11 Mar 2025 10:59:58 IST. Bank Nifty was down by -327.85(-0.68%) points at 11 Mar 2025 10:44:59 IST. Other stocks such as Nitiraj Engineers, Axiscades Technologies, JSW Holdings, Bohra Industries, Steelcast hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, CANARA BANK, State Bank Of India, HDFC Bank, were the top gainers while Au Small Finance Bank, Indusind Bank, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank, Federal Bank were the top losers.

