52 Week Low Stocks Today on March 19, 2025: Shares of Mep Infrastructure Developers, Cerebra Integrated Tech, Compuage Infocom, Cupid, Gvk Power & Infrastructure hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 74.05(0.32%) points and Sensex was up by 172.32(0.23%) points at 19 Mar 2025 11:00:01 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 401.35(0.81%) points at 19 Mar 2025 10:45:02 IST.

Other stocks such as Vadilal Industries, Swaraj Engines, Camlin Fine Sciences, Axiscades Technologies, Gabriel India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.