52 Week Low Stocks Today on March 19, 2025: Mep Infrastructure Developers, Cerebra Integrated Tech & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here

52 Week Low Stocks Today on March 19, 2025: Shares of Mep Infrastructure Developers, Cerebra Integrated Tech, Compuage Infocom, Cupid, Gvk Power & Infrastructure hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 74.05(0.32%) points and Sensex was up by 172.32(0.23%) points at 19 Mar 2025 11:00:01 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 401.35(0.81%) points at 19 Mar 2025 10:45:02 IST.
Other stocks such as Vadilal Industries, Swaraj Engines, Camlin Fine Sciences, Axiscades Technologies, Gabriel India hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
In the BSE Sensex index Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Au Small Finance Bank, Federal Bank, Indusind Bank, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank were the top gainers while were the top losers.
