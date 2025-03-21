52 Week Low Stocks Today on March 21, 2025: Shares of Mep Infrastructure Developers, Gvk Power And Infrastructure, Future Enterprises, Ausom Enterprise, Cerebra Integrated Tech Ord B hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 121.6(0.52%) points and Sensex was up by 498.84(0.65%) points at 21 Mar 2025 11:00:15 IST.

Bank Nifty was up by 285.8(0.57%) points at 21 Mar 2025 10:45:16 IST.

Other stocks such as Axiscades Technologies, Bohra Industries, Asian Hotels North, Quantum Gold Etf, Icici Prudential Gold Etf hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.