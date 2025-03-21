52 Week Low Stocks Today on March 21, 2025: Mep Infrastructure Developers, Gvk Power And Infrastructure & others hit 52 week low today ;Check the full list here

52 Week Low Stocks Today on March 21, 2025: Shares of Mep Infrastructure Developers, Gvk Power And Infrastructure, Future Enterprises, Ausom Enterprise, Cerebra Integrated Tech Ord B hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 121.6(0.52%) points and Sensex was up by 498.84(0.65%) points at 21 Mar 2025 11:00:15 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 285.8(0.57%) points at 21 Mar 2025 10:45:16 IST.
Other stocks such as Axiscades Technologies, Bohra Industries, Asian Hotels North, Quantum Gold Etf, Icici Prudential Gold Etf hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
In the BSE Sensex index Canara Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Punjab National Bank, Idfc First Bank were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Hdfc Bank, were the top losers.
