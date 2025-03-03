52 Week Low Stocks Today on March 3, 2025: Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Tata Motors, Godrej Consumer Products, State Bank Of India, Indian Oil Corporation hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -78.45(-0.35%) points and Sensex was down by -301.55(-0.41%) points at 03 Mar 2025 11:00:01 IST.

Bank Nifty was down by -388.95(-0.8%) points at 03 Mar 2025 10:45:01 IST.

Other stocks such as Swan Defence And Heavy Industrie, Capital Infra Trust Unt, Norben Tea & Exports, Kandarp Digi Smart BPO, Bohra Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.