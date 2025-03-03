52 Week Low Stocks Today on March 3, 2025: Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Tata Motors, Godrej Consumer Products, State Bank Of India, Indian Oil Corporation hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was down by -78.45(-0.35%) points and Sensex was down by -301.55(-0.41%) points at 03 Mar 2025 11:00:01 IST.
Bank Nifty was down by -388.95(-0.8%) points at 03 Mar 2025 10:45:01 IST.
Other stocks such as Swan Defence And Heavy Industrie, Capital Infra Trust Unt, Norben Tea & Exports, Kandarp Digi Smart BPO, Bohra Industries hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.
In the BSE Sensex index ICICI Bank, were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, CANARA BANK, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index ICICI Bank, were the top gainers while Indusind Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, CANARA BANK, Federal Bank, IDFC First Bank were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week low stocks click here.
