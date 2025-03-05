52 Week Low Stocks Today on March 5, 2025: Shares of Sterlite Technologies, Sun TV Network, Bajaj Auto, Nestle India, Mirza International hit their fresh 52 wk lows today. Nifty 50 was up by 198.35(0.9%) points and Sensex was up by 590.84(0.81%) points at 04 Mar 2025 11:00:05 IST. Bank Nifty was up by 248.2(0.51%) points at 04 Mar 2025 10:45:08 IST. Other stocks such as Avanti Feeds, Bohra Industries, Norben Tea & Exports, Innovative Tyres And Tubes, Gujarat Themis Biosyn hit their fresh 52 wk highs today.

In the BSE Sensex index Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, CANARA BANK, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top losers.

In the Bank Nifty index Bank Of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, CANARA BANK, IDFC First Bank, Axis Bank were the top gainers while HDFC Bank, Indusind Bank, were the top losers.

