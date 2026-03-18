5220% rally in five years! Multibagger stock hits 5% upper circuit following the Indian stock market's rally

Multibagger stock: Elitecon International share price was locked-in at 5% upper circuit at ₹55.83 on Wednesday, March 18 following gains in broader markets today.

Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty extended their gains for the third straight session today. In Today's deals, both Sensex and Nifty advanced around half a percent each following gains in global peers as crude oil prices declined mid the prolonged US-Iran war. Moreover, investors awaited US Federal Reserve interest rate decision due later in the day.

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Currently, Elitecon International share price is down 87% from its 52-week high of ₹422.65 apiece, touched on 25 August 2025. The stock has hit a 52-week low of ₹27.66 apiece in March 2025.

Elitecon International share price has fallen 26% in one month and has declined around 54% in three months. The small-cap stock has plunged 68% in six months. However, Elitecon International shares have delivered multibagger returns of 102% in one year and a staggering 5220% return over the past 5 years.

Recent Developments Elitecon International last month appointed Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu India LLP as its strategic tax and regulatory advisor, along with transaction programme manager, to support the evaluation, structuring, and execution of a proposed merger involving its group entities.

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According to a regulatory filing with the BSE, the company is evaluating the consolidation of Sunbridge Agro Private Limited, Landsmill Agro Private Limited, and Golden Cryo Private Limited with Elitecon, subject to necessary regulatory approvals.

The proposed merger is aimed at integrating multiple business verticals under a unified structure. Through this, Elitecon seeks to enhance operational scale, improve efficiencies, and optimise resource utilisation across the group. The transaction is also expected to strengthen the balance sheet, improve long-term earnings visibility, and boost overall market competitiveness.

“We wish to inform that Elitecon International Limited has taken a significant strategic step towards strengthening its long-term growth trajectory, operational scale and shareholder value creation,” the company stated in its exchange filing.

Alongside the merger evaluation, Elitecon also outlined plans to undertake capital expenditure (capex) expansion to support its long-term growth strategy. The company noted that the proposed transaction aligns with its broader objectives of expansion, diversification, and sustainable business growth.

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Earlier this month, Mauritius-based Minerva Ventures disclosed in an exchange filing that it acquired 13.7 crore shares, representing an 8.58% stake in Elitecon International, through a combination of warrants and open market purchases. However, the foreign institutional investor did not disclose the acquisition cost. Following the transaction, Elitecon’s total voting share capital stood at 1,598,500,000 shares.

Separately, the company informed that its manufacturing facility in Nashik was inspected by officials from the Food and Drug Administration on January 8, 2026. The inspection was conducted in line with a Government of Maharashtra notification dated July 20, 2025, issued under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Elitecon International financial performance Elitecon reported strong financial growth in the first half of FY26, supported by a sharp surge in revenue. On a quarterly basis, net sales jumped 318% to ₹2,192.09 crore, while net profit rose 63% to ₹117.20 crore compared to the previous quarter.

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The growth was even more pronounced on a half-yearly basis. Net sales surged 581% to ₹3,735.64 crore, while net profit increased 195% to ₹117.20 crore year-on-year. This sharp acceleration follows a relatively subdued FY25, when the company reported annual net sales of ₹548.76 crore and a net profit of ₹69.65 crore.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.