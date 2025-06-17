525% rally in five years! Small-cap multibagger stock hits 20% upper circuit despite sell-off in Indian stock market

Stock Market Today: Having seen a 525% rally in five years, this small-cap Multibagger stock gained 20% to hit the upper circuit on Tuesday, despite the sell-off in the Indian stock market. The RAMINFO Ltd. announced having bagged fresh orders.

Small-cap Multibagger stock Raminfo—Order Book Updates Raminfo Ltd., the small-cap Multibagger stock on Tuesday, 17 June 2025, announced the order wins on the exchanges. Through its media release on the BSE, or the Bombay Stock Exchange, Raminfo Ltd. intimated about the bagging of a ₹474 crore order for installing a rooftop solar project.

As per Raminfo Ltd.'s press release, it has bagged an order worth ₹474 crore from Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited (RRECL) through a consortium led by the company.

Under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), the scope of the order covers the design, supply, erection, testing, commissioning, and comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) for 25 years of rooftop solar (RTS) photovoltaic power projects that will be installed on state government buildings and its undertakings throughout Rajasthan. These projects will have a combined capacity of 73 MW, as per Raminfo Ltd.

L. Srinath Reddy, Managing Director of Raminfo Limited, in a statement, said that “Raminfo Limited will hold a 51% stake in this project through its SPV Raminfo Green Energy Private Limited, which will execute the project with a total capacity of 73 MW.

On May 5, 2025, Raminfo entered the energy business by establishing Raminfo Green Energy Private Limited, a subsidiary that operates in the gas, electricity, steam, and air conditioning supply sector. It seeks to use solar energy to build a sustainable future.

Small-cap Multibagger stock Raminfo share price movement Small-cap Multibagger stock Raminfo share price opened at ₹76.80 levels on the BSE on Tuesday. At the time of opening, the Raminfo share price was slightly lower compared to the previous day's closing price of ₹76.80. The Raminfo share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of ₹92.66, translation gains of almost 20% during the intraday trades on Tuesday. This intraday high level was also the upper pricing band. And hence the Raminfo share price was locked in the 20% upper circuit. RamInfo share price having risen close to 525% in five years has given Multibagger returns to the investors.