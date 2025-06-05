525% rally in one year! Multibagger small-cap stock hits upper circuit after THIS bank loan update

At 12:20 pm, Aarvee Denims and Exports shares were trading at 138.98 apiece. The multibagger small-cap stock has given significant returns by surging over 67 per cent in six months.

Published5 Jun 2025
Multibagger small-cap stock: Aarvee Denims and Exports share price jumped over 5 per cent upper circuit in Thursday's trading session following the company's announcement that it has repaid all the outstanding bank loans and is now officially debt-free.

At 12:20 pm, Aarvee Denims and Exports shares were trading at 138.98 apiece. The multibagger small-cap stock has given significant returns by surging over 525 per cent in one year. 

Here's what Aarvee Denims and Exports said -

We are thrilled to announce a significant milestone in our company's journey. As of 03.06.2025, we have successfully repaid all outstanding bank loans in full and are now officially a bank debt-free,” the company said in an exchange filing.

This achievement marks a significant turning point, enabling it to accelerate our strategic goals, invest in transformative opportunities, and fuel long-term innovation and growth.

Key Highlights:

- Complete repayment of all outstanding loans of banks, eliminating ongoing interest costs.

- Debt-free status, enhancing financial flexibility, resilience and profitability.

- stronger positioning for accelerated growth, innovation, and market expansion.

- A testament to our team's dedication, strategic financial management, and commitment to excellence.

With a reinforced financial foundation, we are excited to move forward with confidence, ready to embrace new challenges, build value and shape a stronger future.

“ Becoming bank debt-free is a strategic milestone that reflects our financial judgement and unwavering commitment to operational excellence. This achievement positions us for further business development, opening new possibilities for collaboration, product innovation, and market leadership. This will reflect positively in financial performance as well. It is a moment of pride for our entire team and a stepping stone toward our long-term vision,” company spokesperson said.

Aarvee Denims and Exports Q4 results 2025

Aarvee Denims & Exports reported a net loss of 8.87 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, widening from a net loss of 6.46 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter fell sharply by 68.75% to 7.50 crore, compared to 24.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

However, for the full financial year ended March 2025, the company posted a net profit of 18.54 crore, reversing a net loss of 44.62 crore recorded in the previous year.

Annual revenue declined by 49.90%, coming in at 42.45 crore, down from 84.73 crore in the year ended March 2024.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

