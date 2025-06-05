525% rally in one year! Multibagger small-cap stock hits upper circuit after THIS bank loan update

Multibagger small-cap stock: Aarvee Denims and Exports share price jumped over 5 per cent upper circuit in Thursday's trading session following the company's announcement that it has repaid all the outstanding bank loans and is now officially debt-free.

At 12:20 pm, Aarvee Denims and Exports shares were trading at ₹138.98 apiece. The multibagger small-cap stock has given significant returns by surging over 525 per cent in one year.

Here's what Aarvee Denims and Exports said - We are thrilled to announce a significant milestone in our company's journey. As of 03.06.2025, we have successfully repaid all outstanding bank loans in full and are now officially a bank debt-free,” the company said in an exchange filing.

This achievement marks a significant turning point, enabling it to accelerate our strategic goals, invest in transformative opportunities, and fuel long-term innovation and growth.

Key Highlights: - Complete repayment of all outstanding loans of banks, eliminating ongoing interest costs.

- Debt-free status, enhancing financial flexibility, resilience and profitability.

- stronger positioning for accelerated growth, innovation, and market expansion.

- A testament to our team's dedication, strategic financial management, and commitment to excellence.

With a reinforced financial foundation, we are excited to move forward with confidence, ready to embrace new challenges, build value and shape a stronger future.

“ Becoming bank debt-free is a strategic milestone that reflects our financial judgement and unwavering commitment to operational excellence. This achievement positions us for further business development, opening new possibilities for collaboration, product innovation, and market leadership. This will reflect positively in financial performance as well. It is a moment of pride for our entire team and a stepping stone toward our long-term vision,” company spokesperson said.

Aarvee Denims and Exports Q4 results 2025 Aarvee Denims & Exports reported a net loss of ₹8.87 crore for the quarter ended March 2025, widening from a net loss of ₹6.46 crore in the same quarter of the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter fell sharply by 68.75% to ₹7.50 crore, compared to ₹24.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter.

However, for the full financial year ended March 2025, the company posted a net profit of ₹18.54 crore, reversing a net loss of ₹44.62 crore recorded in the previous year.

Annual revenue declined by 49.90%, coming in at ₹42.45 crore, down from ₹84.73 crore in the year ended March 2024.