53 stocks hit 52-week lows, 162 stocks at 52-week high as Nifty 50, Sensex end in green led by PSU banking stocks

Stock market today: On Wednesday, 162 stocks hit their 52-week highs, including Aadhar Housing Finance Ltd, Affle 3I Ltd, Amber Enterprises India Ltd, Asahi India Glass Ltd, Cummins India Ltd, Dalmia Bharat Ltd, Hyundai Motor India Ltd, Indian Bank, JSW Steel Ltd, L&T Finance Ltd, Manappuram Finance Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, UNO Minda Ltd, and Zydus Wellness Ltd.

In contrast, 53 stocks touched 52-week lows, with notable mentions Anik Industries Ltd, Maha Rashtra Apex Corporation Ltd, Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd, Patel Retail Ltd, Regaal Resources Ltd, Shringar House of Mangalsutra Ltd, Urban Company Ltd, and Vishnu Prakash R Punglia Ltd.

Today, the Indian stock market ended on a positive note, with the Sensex increasing by roughly 313 points (0.38%) to about 82,693.7, while the Nifty rose by approximately 91 points (0.36%) to settle near the 25,330 mark.

The market surge was driven by optimism surrounding a potential early trade agreement between India and the US, as officials characterized their discussions as "constructive" and "forward-looking," according to analysts.

Vaibhav Vidwani, a Research Analyst at Bonanza, mentioned that positive anticipation surrounding a possible US Fed rate cut later in the day contributed to the optimistic sentiment in the market. In terms of sectors, PSU banks were significant gainers, with shares of Bank of Maharashtra, Canara Bank, Punjab National Bank, and SBI increasing by 2-4%, supported by favorable comments from the Department of Financial Services regarding minimum shareholding regulations.

Vidwani noted that market expectations remain cautiously optimistic, with attention on forthcoming macroeconomic data and corporate earnings for Q2. Investors will be looking for more clarity on US monetary policy and developments in trade discussions as critical factors. Overall, the market appears set for a consistent upward trend, fueled by strong domestic influences and positive global signals, notwithstanding occasional volatility.

Nifty 50 Outlook According to Nagaraj Shetti, Senior Technical Research Analyst at HDFC Securities, Nifty 50 continued to move up on Wednesday and closed the day higher by 91 points. After opening with a positive note and surging higher in the early part, Nifty 50 shifted into a range bound action that lasted till the end. Intraday dips in between has been absorbed by bulls and Nifty 50 finally closed at the highs.

A reasonable bull candle was formed on the daily chart that placed at another hurdle of previous opening downside gap of 11th July. Technically, the market is in an uptrend continuation pattern and the resistances have started to surpass one after another. Hence, one may expect further upside in Nifty 50 from the current hurdle in the coming sessions.

“The short-term trend of the market continues to be positive and we expect Nifty 50 to advance towards the next upside of 25,600 levels in the near term. Immediate support is placed at 25,150 levels,” said Shetti.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.