Mint Market
5300% rally in five years! Multibagger stock hits upper circuit for second day in a row

Integrated Industries' stock hit a 5% upper limit for the second consecutive day after reporting impressive Q2FY26 results, with net profit up 104% year-on-year. The company has shown significant growth over five years but faced a 35% decline in the past year.

Pranati Deva
Published17 Nov 2025, 10:44 AM IST
Multibagger stock Integrated Industries hit its 5 percent upper of 26.62 for the second day in a row after the firm posted strong results for the quarter ended September 2025 (Q2FY26). This is the fifth straight session of gain for the stock.

The stock has given multibagger returns in the last 5 years, soaring 5300 percent, however, in the last 1 year, it has shed 35 percent. Meanwhile, it has added 36 percent in last 3 months and 6.5 percent in last 1 month.

In the September quarter, the net profit for the quarter came in at 29.9 crore, up 104 percent from 14.7 crore a year earlier (Q2FY25).

Meanwhile, revenue from operations rose 54 percent year-on-year to 286.9 crore, compared with 186.6 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA doubled to 30.7 crore from 14.7 crore, marking a 109 percent increase. EBITDA margin improved to 10.7 percent, up from 7.9 percent—an expansion of 284 basis points.

Net profit margin expanded to 10.4 percent, compared with 7.9 percent, an improvement of 255 basis points.

For the half year ended September 2025, net profit for H1 FY26 doubled to 54.7 crore, up from 27.4 crore in the previous year. Meanwhile, revenue stood at 536.7 crore, up 64 percent from 326.7 crore in H1 FY25. EBITDA increased 92 percent to 56.2 crore, compared with 29.2 crore a year earlier.

Margins also showed sustained improvement, with H1 FY26 EBITDA margin rising to 10.5 percent from 8.9 percent, and net profit margin inching up to 10.2 percent, compared with 8.4 percent in H1 FY25.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Managing Director Saurabh Goyal said the company delivered a strong quarter driven by a combination of demand recovery, enhanced distribution and operational efficiencies. “Revenue grew by 54 percent year-on-year to 66.3 crore, EBITDA rose over 500 percent to 1.4 crore, and net profit increased 137 percent to 2.1 crore. The consistent growth reflects robust consumer demand, operational excellence, and the successful integration of Nurture Well Foods, which continues to drive our biscuit and bakery portfolio,” he said.

He added that the company strengthened its distribution network across North India, expanded its export reach and accelerated capacity expansion to meet rising international demand from Africa and the Middle East. “With a strong brand portfolio and improving margins, we are well positioned to sustain our growth momentum and enhance value for all stakeholders,” Goyal said.

Integrated Industries, incorporated in 1995, manufactures organic and inorganic food products and bakery items. Its subsidiary Nurture Well Foods Ltd, established in 2023, produces biscuits and cookies under the RICHLITE, FUNTREAT and CRAZY CRUNCH brands. The subsidiary operates a modern automated facility in Neemrana, Rajasthan, with a production capacity of 3,400 MT per month.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

 
 
