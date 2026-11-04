539% return in 5 years: GMDC share price rallies 10% - What’s fuelling the PSU stock rally? Decoded

GMDC shares rose 10.15% to 468.80 on Wednesday, extending a two-day rally and lifting their weekly gain to 7.51%. Trading volume surged more than 17-fold. 

Sharmila Bhadoria
Published4 Nov 2026, 08:12 PM IST
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GMDC share price rallies 10%. Check details (AI image for representational purpose)
GMDC share price rallies 10%. Check details (AI image for representational purpose)

GMDC Share price today: Shares of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation rallied nearly 10.15% higher during Wednesday’s trading session, as the PSU stock extended its two days winning streak. With the rally, GMDC share price has delivered 7.51% return over the past one week.

The recent uptick in GMDC share price has come after it dipped to its 52-week low levels post the announcement of second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27.

GMDC share price rally post spurt in volume

The sharp rally during Wednesday’s trading session came as the stock witnessed a strong spurt in volume by more than 17.28 times. GMDC shares saw 31,700 trades at 11:18 am on Wednesday, according to BSE data. The PSU stock's slide to a 52-week low also coincided with a sharp 2.07-fold surge in trading volumes.

GMDC share price dips to 52-week low levels post Q2 results 2026

GMDC share price dipped to its 52-week low levels of 394.95 per share on November 2, 2026 after the PSU reported decline in its net profit to 170.79 crore in Q2FY27, 63% down from 465.75 crore profit reported in the year-ago period.

The company’s total income during the quarter under review increased to 986.78 crore from 635.76 crore in the year-ago period, as per its BSE filing.

GMDC share price trend

The stock closed 10.15% 468.80 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of 14,907.84 crore on Wednesday, November 4. The stock has surged 7.5% over the past one week, and around 5.88% in two weeks. Its share price value has declined 15.67% in three months, around 35.77% in six months, and 21.78% in 2026 so far. Apart from its poor performance in the present calendar year, the PSU stock has delivered 31.13% in two years, 43.28% in three years, and 539% in five years.

Gujarat Mineral Development CorporationMarketLumpsumGujarat Mineral Development Corp
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HomeMarketsStock Markets539% return in 5 years: GMDC share price rallies 10% - What’s fuelling the PSU stock rally? Decoded
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