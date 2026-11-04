539% return in 5 years: GMDC share price rallies 10% - What’s fuelling the PSU stock rally? Decoded

GMDC Share price today: Shares of Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation rallied nearly 10.15% higher during Wednesday’s trading session, as the PSU stock extended its two days winning streak. With the rally, GMDC share price has delivered 7.51% return over the past one week.

The recent uptick in GMDC share price has come after it dipped to its 52-week low levels post the announcement of second quarter results for the financial year 2026-27.

GMDC share price rally post spurt in volume The sharp rally during Wednesday’s trading session came as the stock witnessed a strong spurt in volume by more than 17.28 times. GMDC shares saw 31,700 trades at 11:18 am on Wednesday, according to BSE data. The PSU stock's slide to a 52-week low also coincided with a sharp 2.07-fold surge in trading volumes.

GMDC share price dips to 52-week low levels post Q2 results 2026 GMDC share price dipped to its 52-week low levels of ₹394.95 per share on November 2, 2026 after the PSU reported decline in its net profit to ₹170.79 crore in Q2FY27, 63% down from ₹465.75 crore profit reported in the year-ago period.

The company’s total income during the quarter under review increased to ₹986.78 crore from ₹635.76 crore in the year-ago period, as per its BSE filing.