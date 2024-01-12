54 companies to lift $13.5 billion shareholder lock-ins

“These companies, a mix of institutional stakeholders and pre-IPO investors who acted as anchors, are unlikely to dump shares immediately. Instead, they may opt for negotiated deals or block trades to make a soft exit. This gradual release of shares into the market could create some selling pressure on stock prices. This can also help for the increase free float and liquidity of stocks," Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy, Wealth Mills Securities Pvt. Ltd, said.