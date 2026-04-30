56% YTD return! Healthcare stock retraces after showing resilience against stock market crash. Should you buy?

Healthcare company Park Medi World share price turned red, fell over 0.52% to ₹234 apiece on NSE, after initially gaining in the early morning session on Thursday, 30 April.

The healthcare stock opened at ₹235 per share on Thursday, slightly below its previous close of ₹235.15. It initially traded in the red, briefly recovered to trim losses, but slipped back into negative territory during the intraday session.

According to data available on NSE, around 0.93 lakhs changed hands during the intraday session on 30 April, as of 10:55 am.

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The initial stock rally came after brokerage firm Choice Institutional Equities initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘buy’ rating of ₹320 apiece, with an upside potential up to 36%.

“We expect Revenue/EBITDA/PAT to expand at a CAGR of 26.3%/27.1%/34.6% over FY26–29E. The growth will be driven by aggressive capacity expansion with low capex per bed, a shift towards a higher-end case mix, optimisation of ALOS, improvement in payor mix and gains from revised CGHS rates. Thus, we initiate coverage on PARKHOSP with a ‘BUY’ rating and a target price of INR 320, with an upside of 36.0%, by valuing the company at 18x EV/EBITDA on FY28E,” the brokerage firm said.

Park Medi World recent business updates On April 10, Park Medi World announced opening of new multi-super specialty hospital in Panchkula, representing a significant expansion in Northern India.

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The newly inaugurated facility aims to improve access to advanced tertiary and quaternary healthcare services across the Tricity region—covering Haryana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh—reducing the need for patients to travel to metros such as Delhi for complex treatments.

The Panchkula hospital is equipped with advanced diagnostic systems, modular operation theatres, and extensive critical care infrastructure. It will offer services across key specialties including oncology, neurosciences, orthopedics, cardiology, and robotic-assisted surgeries, with a particular focus on managing high-acuity cases.

This launch comes alongside the ongoing development of the company’s Mohali unit, strengthening its footprint in the region. With both facilities, the group’s total capacity in the Tricity area is expected to reach around 850 beds.

At present, Park Group operates 16 hospitals with a combined capacity of 3,960 beds. The company is also adding five new hospitals and expanding existing ones, which is expected to increase its total capacity to 5,460 beds by March 2028.

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Park Medi World share price trend Park Medi World share price has remained positive despite weak market sentiments. The stock has delivered 2.39% gains in a week.

The healthcare stock has delivered 23.28% gains in a month and 56% in year-to-date (YTD) basis, outperforming broader market levels.

According to Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, Park Medi has delivered a strong structural move, breaking out twice from its IPO base and continuing to trend higher toward the second base target of 255.

“The price action reflects sustained accumulation, with the rally showing strength without entering an overextended phase. Importantly, the absence of heavy volume on down days indicates lack of aggressive distribution, suggesting the move is being supported rather than sold into. This behaviour points to a healthy consolidation within an ongoing uptrend rather than exhaustion. As long as the stock maintains its current structure, the path toward 255 remains intact. Any sharp rise in selling volumes would be the first sign of weakness,” Jain said.

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