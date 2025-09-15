550% YTD rally! Small-cap multibagger stock hits upper circuit for 62 days in a row

Colab Platforms share price was locked in at 2% upper circuit, crossing the ₹100-mark on Monday. The smallcap stock was up 2% at ₹100.70 apiece on the BSE, hitting the upper circuit limit for 62 sessions in a row.

The diversified technology company, Colab Platforms announced the details of record date and e-voting period for the 36th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

Colab Platforms AGM date is 27 September 2025, Saturday. The Record Date for E-voting is 20 September 2025, Saturday, and the E-voting period is from 24 September 2025, Wednesday, 9:00 AM till 26 September 2025, Friday, 5:00 PM.

Indiaoneonline Acquisition Colab Platforms recently acquired a majority stake in digital platforms firm Indiaoneonline.

Colab Platforms said it has signed a non-binding term sheet to acquire a majority 51% stake in Indiaoneonline (IndiaOne), a rapidly growing digital platforms and technology services company.

“This agreement marks a transformational leap forward for Colab Platforms. With Indiaoneonline, we are entering one of the fastest-expanding sectors of the Indian economy. The combination of our scale, credibility, and diversified presence with IndiaOne’s product innovation will enable us to capture significant market share and establish Colab as a serious force in Indi a’s digital future,” said Mr. Puneet Singh, Managing Director of Colab Platforms.

Colab Platforms will leverage IndiaOne’s product-led technology expertise with its own capital strength, market access, and organizational capabilities to rapidly scale in one of the world’s fastest-growing technology markets.

The acquisition positions Colab Platforms as a unique diversified growth platform — spanning sports, esports, and digital technology — aligned with government initiatives to accelerate digital adoption and sports development, it added.

“With strong sector tailwinds, disciplined capital deployment, and a proven ability to scale, Colab aims to deliver exponential long-term value for shareholders,” the company said.

Colab Platforms Share Price Performance Colab Platforms share price has seen a stellar rally, delivering multibagger returns across timeframes. The smallcap stock has jumped 48% in the past one month and surged 254% over the last three months.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, Colab Platforms stock price has rallied 551%, while the smallcap stock has surged by 1,244% in the past one year. Over the past five years, Colab Platforms share price has delivered staggering returns of 9,970%.

At 12:40 PM, Colab Platforms share price was still locked in at 2% upper circuit of ₹100.70 apiece on the BSE.