56% returns in 6 months! TAAL Tech dividend record date ahead- Check eligibility, dividend amount, payment timeline

Shares of TAAL Tech Limited will remain in focus in the coming week due to its upcoming dividend record date. Ace investor Mukul Agarwal’s portfolio company announced a 250% dividend in the financial year 2026-27.

The company scrip closed marginally lower on Friday, November 6. Its share price value has showcased a spectacular rally over the past six months. Here are all the details about TAAL Tech dividend, record date, payment timeline and annual returns.

TAAL Tech dividend The company’s board of directors earlier approved and declared its first ever interim dividend of 250% for FY27. The board approved “declaration of first interim dividend of ₹5, i.e. 250%, per equity share of face value of ₹2/- each for the Financial Year 2026–27 i.e. Rs. 7,79,08,550/),” read the BSE filing released earlier this week.

TAAL Tech dividend record date The board has fixed Friday, November 13, as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders for the payout.

The board has fixed “the Record Date, i.e. November 13, 2026, for the purpose of payment of the aforesaid 1st Interim Dividend has already been intimated to the Exchange vide our letter dated October 28, 2026.”

TAAL Tech dividend payment timeline The announced interim dividend in FY27, shall be paid to eligible shareholders on or before December 2, 2026.

TAAL Tech share price trend Shares of TAAL Tech closed 0.30% lower at ₹921.05 per share on BSE with a market capitalisation of ₹1,435.15 crore on Friday. The stock touched an intraday high of ₹924 per share and an intraday low of ₹898.95 per share.