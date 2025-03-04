Multibagger penny stock: Investing in the stock market comes with risks, but patience is the key to achieving significant gains, especially in multibagger stocks. A multibagger stock is an equity stock which gives a return of more than 100 per cent.

Investors often struggle to decide which shares to buy, so we present a stock that has delivered exceptional multibagger returns. One must look at the journey of Vadilal Industries, which has been a wealth creating machine for its long-term investors.

Vadilal Industries share price, which is currently trading at ₹4,132 on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), has skyrocketed nearly 73,686 per cent in 21 years, rising from ₹5.60 apiece, translating into over 738 times returns during the period.

To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made 21 years ago and held over time would have grown significantly to ₹7.37 crore.

Vadilal Industries share price history Despite stock market crash, Vadilal Industries share price was trading over 10.55 per cent higher on Tuesday, touching an intraday high to ₹4,255 apiece on BSE.

The stock has rewarded its long-term investors with multibagger returns as it has surged over 479.76 per cent in last five years, rising from ₹721.85 to current market price.

However, the stock has remained volatile in the short-term. The stock has ascended over 16.49 per cent in the last one year and nearly a per cent in last six months. In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the stock has gained 3.68 per cent, rising from ₹4,036.55.

Vadilal Industries financial overview Vadilal Industries Ltd, India's second-largest ice cream manufacturer, recorded a 29 per cent rise in net profit for the third quarter ending December 31, 2024.

The Ahmedabad-based company, with a daily ice cream production capacity exceeding 6.25 lakh litres, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹11.93 crore. Additionally, its revenue from operations saw a 17 per cent increase, reaching nearly ₹204 crore for the October-December quarter.

Over the past nine months of this financial year, the company's PAT has increased by 8.5 per cent to ₹128 crore, while its revenue has grown by over 10 per cent to ₹963 crore. With a daily production capacity of 13 lakh cones, Vadilal is among the leading players in the cones, cups, and candy segments. The brand currently operates ice cream production facilities in Pundhra, located in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district, and Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.