5600% rally in two years! Multibagger small-cap stock hits upper circuit on all sessions this month

Shares of Aayush Wellness have delivered extraordinary returns to investors, continuing an uninterrupted rally through every trading session in May 2025 so far. The stock of the small-cap preventive healthcare player has jumped nearly 27 percent this month alone and has not witnessed a single down day since March 27.

Over a one-year period, the stock has surged an eye-popping 527 percent. Even more impressively, Aayush Wellness has skyrocketed by over 5,600 percent in the past two years, turning a ₹1 lakh investment in May 2023 into more than ₹57 lakh—marking over 50x returns.

The rally follows a brief correction in March 2025, where the stock shed about 15 percent. However, the rebound was swift and sharp, with gains of 9.5 percent in February, a stellar 58 percent in April, and continued momentum in May. Meanwhile, it rose 9 percent in February and lost almost 52 percent in January 2025.

Health-Tech Push with Smart Kiosks One of the key catalysts behind the stock’s bullish momentum has been the company’s entry into the healthcare services space. On April 26, Aayush Wellness launched its first smart healthcare center in Virar, Maharashtra, as part of a strategic move inspired by the government’s E-Sanjeevani telemedicine model.

The company unveiled ‘health ATMs’—smart health kiosks capable of conducting rapid diagnostic tests within minutes, storing electronic health records, and enabling real-time consultations with doctors. The aim is to deliver affordable and accessible preventive care solutions, especially to underserved communities.

Aayush Wellness has committed up to ₹25 crore for the first phase of this expansion and is looking to create a nationwide healthcare network that integrates with its product-based wellness offerings.

Stock Split, Bonus Issue Boosted Retail Interest The company’s corporate actions have also played a pivotal role in widening investor participation. In August 2024, Aayush Wellness executed a 1:10 stock split, reducing the face value from ₹10 to ₹1 per share. This was followed by a 1:2 bonus issue in December 2024, both of which helped improve stock liquidity and made the shares more accessible to retail investors.

The company underwent a name change from Aayush Food and Herbs Ltd to Aayush Wellness Ltd in July 2024 to better reflect its focus on preventive, herbal, and wellness-based healthcare solutions. Established in 1984 and headquartered in New Delhi, the company offers a wide range of nutraceuticals, herbal supplements, and functional wellness products, including sleep aids and tobacco-free alternatives.