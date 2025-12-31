566% rally in 2025! Multibagger small-cap Cupid extends bull run to fifth session, hits record high

Keeping its bull run intact for the fifth consecutive session, Cupid share price surged 2.10% in Wednesday’s trade, December 31, to a fresh record high of ₹520.15 on NSE, taking the cumulative five-day gain to 10.6%.

The latest rally in Cupid share price followed a key strategic update from the company. In a filing to the exchanges on December 29, Cupid Limited stated that its board has granted in-principle approval to set up a new FMCG manufacturing facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This will be the company’s first manufacturing plant outside India, marking an important milestone in its international expansion journey. The proposed facility is intended to support Cupid Limited’s FMCG growth strategy and strengthen its presence in overseas markets, starting with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region.

The company expects the plant to enhance regional supply capabilities, improve speed to market, and ensure better product availability across Saudi Arabia and other GCC countries.

According to the filing, the project will be funded through the company’s internal accruals. The move is expected to deepen Cupid’s global footprint and improve product availability across KSA and other GCC nations.

Cupid share price delivers 566% return in 2025 The company, one of the country’s leading manufacturers and brands of male and female condoms, has seen its shares skyrocket in 2025, even amid sharp volatility in the broader market, emerging as one of the standout performers.

After remaining under pressure for more than a year, Cupid share price staged a stellar rebound in April, surging 25%. The momentum continued over the next eight months, with the stock closing higher each subsequent month, resulting in a cumulative gain of 600%. For the year as a whole, the stock is up 566%.

During this period, Cupid share price has moved from ₹77.85 apiece to the current trading price of ₹518.80.

Impressively, the stock recorded double-digit gains in seven of those eight months, with December 2025 delivering the biggest monthly gain of 58% so far, which is also the stock’s largest monthly increase in over a year.

This latest explosive rally has also contributed to an 825% gain in two years, 3,600% in three years, and a sharp 4,054% over the last five years, making the stock one of the biggest wealth creators in the Indian stock market.

The rise in demand for Cupid shares on Dalal Street is driven by the company’s steady growth in net profit and ongoing capacity expansion.

