₹56.65 to ₹7435: Multibagger stock turns ₹1 lakh to ₹1.31 crore in 16 years

Multibagger stock: Investing in the stock market is not a quick path to make money, it requires patience and a long-term perspective to achieve substantial profits. While multibagger stocks offer the potential for substantial gains, they require thorough research and careful selection.

Let's take a look at the share price history of Force Motors, which has given multibagger returns to its long-term investors. In the last 16 years, Force Motors share price has surged from ₹56.65 apiece to ₹7,435 currently, delivering a return of 13,024 per cent.

Advertisement

To put it in perspective, an investment of ₹1 lakh made 16 years ago in the stock and held over time would have grown significantly to ₹1.31 crore.

Force Motors stock movement Force Motors share price was trading higher less than a percent on Thursday, March 6, to ₹7,442 apiece on Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). At 9:20 am, the stock touched an intraday high to ₹7,538.20.

Looking at the history of Force Motors stock, the shares have proven to be wealth creating machine for its long-term investors as it has risen over 641 per cent in over five years. The stock has gained as much as 26.24 per cent in past one year.

The stock has remained volatile in the short-term. Force Motors shares have ascended 12.66 per cent in over a month, however, has fallen over 3.78 per cent in last six months.

Advertisement

In terms of year-to-date (YTD), the stock has gained 11.84 per cent, rising from ₹6,631.55 to the current market price.

Force Motors financial overview Force Motors Ltd recorded a 35% year-on-year (YoY) growth in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹115.3 crore in Q3 FY24, up from ₹85.4 crore in the same period last year.

The company's revenue rose by 11.7% YoY to ₹1,889.5 crore, compared to ₹1,691.7 crore in Q3 FY23. However, operating performance remained sluggish, with EBITDA increasing just 3.2% YoY to ₹231.7 crore from ₹224.5 crore in the previous year.

The EBITDA margin declined to 12.3% from 13.3% in the same period last year, impacted by rising input costs and operational challenges.

The automaker's total income reached ₹1,904.4 crore, reflecting an 11.4% growth compared to ₹1,695.7 crore in Q3 FY24.

Advertisement

Force Motors, renowned for its commercial vehicles and utility transport solutions, remains committed to expanding its product lineup and enhancing its presence in both domestic and international markets.