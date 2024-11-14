Hello User
5800% rally in one year! Multibagger realty stock Bharat Global hits upper circuit after Q2 results 2024-25

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Market Today: Having seen 5800% rally in one yea, the Multibagger realty stock Bharat Global Developers hit 5% upper circuit on Thursday after Q2 results 2024-25 that were announced on Wednesday

Stock Market Today: Having seen 5800% rally in one year, the Multibagger realty stock Bharat Global Developers share price hit 5% upper circuit on Thursday after Q2 results 2024-25 that were announced on Wednesday

The Bharat Global developers share price opened at 1152.80 on the BSE on Thursday, 5% higher than the previous closing price of Bharat Global Developers share price on Wednesday. Bharat Global Developers share price thereafter continued to trade at 1152.80 level, up 5% higher, which also happens to be upper price Band of the share price .

Notably Bharat Global Developers share price at 1152.80 also hit 52-week high ( 1 year high) and all time high.

Bharat Global Developers share price having risen almost 5800% in last one year has given Multibagger returns to the investors

Bharat Global Developers during the July- September 2024 period saw its net profit rise multifold to 10.11 Crore compare to 0.33 Lakh in the year ago quarter. On sequential basis too Bharat Global Developers net profit grew more than 4 times compared to 2.54 crore in the April-June 2024 quarter.

The revenue from operation for Bharat Global Developers at 216. 5 crore during April-June quarter also grew four folds from 54 crore in the June 20024 quarter.

The Bharat Global Developers share price is also rising since a meeting of board of directors of the company will be held on18 November 2024, to deliberate on issuing bonus shares of up to 10:8. If approved, shareholders would receive up to 8 additional shares for every 10 (Ten) shares held.

In addition the boad meeting may also consider a proposal for a stock split of up to 1:10, subject to necessary approvals. The objective of the stock split as per the company is to reduce the share price per unit, thereby making Bharat Global Developers shares more accessible and affordable to a broader range of investors. In addition the Board will also review the possibility of declaring a dividend of up to 100%, as per the company release on the exchanges

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
