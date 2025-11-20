585% rally in YTD. Small-cap multibagger stock hits record high logging upper circuit for seventh straight session

Small-cap multibagger stock: Spice Lounge Foods Work share price hits record high on Thursday, surged 5% to ₹65.53 apiece, hitting upper circuit for seventh day straight, on November 20.

The stock opened at ₹65 in early the morning session on Thursday on NSE, as compared to previous close of ₹62.41 on Wednesday.

The small-cap stock has witnessed a massive rally, rewarding its investors with significant gains. Spice Lounge Foods Work shares have gained nearly 21% in last five trading sessions.

The stock has given multibagger returns of whopping 264.26% in just six months and 585.46% in terms of year-to-date (YTD).

Spice Lounge Foods Work Q2 results 2025 In a November 15 exchange filing, Spice Lounge Food Works reported a 300% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit, rising to ₹3.4 crore for Q2 FY26 from ₹0.83 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations climbed 158%, reaching ₹46.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter, compared with ₹18 crore in the same period last year.

Total comprehensive income also rose sharply to ₹3.50 crore, up from ₹8.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company posted an EBITDA of about ₹4.15 crore for Q2 FY26, underscoring a strong improvement in operating performance.

Additionally, total income for the September 2025 quarter increased to ₹49 crore, versus ₹18.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

In an press release on October 29, the company announced the acquisition of 100% of the shareholding of Rightfest Hospitality LLP, marking a strategic expansion in India’s rapidly evolving casual dining, quick-service, and tech-enabled food experience space.

“The acquisition of Rightfest Hospitality LLP marks a defining milestone in our journey to build a multiformat, experience-led food and hospitality company. Rightfest has consistently demonstrated creativity and excellence in curating destinations that go beyond dining — delivering lifestyle experiences that deeply connect with today’s aspirational Indian audience,"said Mohan Babu Karjela, Chairperson and Director of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd.