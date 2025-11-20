585% rally in YTD. Small-cap multibagger stock hits record high logging upper circuit for seventh straight session

Small-cap multibagger stock: Spice Lounge Foods Work share price hits record high on Thursday, surged 5% to ₹65.53 apiece, hitting upper circuit for seventh day straight, on November 20.

The stock opened at ₹65 in early the morning session on Thursday on NSE, as compared to previous close of ₹62.41 on Wednesday.

The small-cap stock has witnessed a massive rally, rewarding its investors with significant gains. Spice Lounge Foods Work shares have gained nearly 21% in last five trading sessions.

The stock has given multibagger returns of whopping 264.26% in just six months and 585.46% in terms of year-to-date (YTD).

Spice Lounge Foods Work Q2 results 2025 In a November 15 exchange filing, Spice Lounge Food Works reported a 300% year-on-year jump in consolidated net profit, rising to ₹3.4 crore for Q2 FY26 from ₹0.83 crore a year earlier.

Revenue from operations climbed 158%, reaching ₹46.20 crore in the September 2025 quarter, compared with ₹18 crore in the same period last year.

Total comprehensive income also rose sharply to ₹3.50 crore, up from ₹8.1 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company posted an EBITDA of about ₹4.15 crore for Q2 FY26, underscoring a strong improvement in operating performance.

Additionally, total income for the September 2025 quarter increased to ₹49 crore, versus ₹18.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY25.

In an press release on October 29, the company announced the acquisition of 100% of the shareholding of Rightfest Hospitality LLP, marking a strategic expansion in India’s rapidly evolving casual dining, quick-service, and tech-enabled food experience space.

“The acquisition of Rightfest Hospitality LLP marks a defining milestone in our journey to build a multiformat, experience-led food and hospitality company. Rightfest has consistently demonstrated creativity and excellence in curating destinations that go beyond dining — delivering lifestyle experiences that deeply connect with today’s aspirational Indian audience,"said Mohan Babu Karjela, Chairperson and Director of Spice Lounge Food Works Ltd.

Spice Lounge Food Works Limited, previously known as Shalimar Agencies Ltd until its name change in August 2025, now operates across the food service and IT industries. The company manages a range of food and lifestyle brands, holding franchise rights for Buffalo Wild Wings and Wing Zone, along with overseeing its own concepts such as Blaze Kebabs, Xora, and Sunburn Union.