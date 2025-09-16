59% rally in FY26. Small-cap stock to be in focus on Wednesday; here's why

Diversified services provider Krystal Integrated Services is likely to be on investors' radar on Wednesday, September 17, as the company received a Rs168 crore contract for facility management services. The company, in its press release on Tuesday, said that it received the contract from the Director of Medical Education (DME), Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

The contract is for housekeeping services for hospitals/institutions under the control of DME (Zone-I—Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Konaseema, and East Godavari Districts) under Package-I for a period of three years.

This was the second contract for the company in just two weeks. Earlier this month, it secured a significant five-year contract worth ₹370 crore from the Commissionerate of Social Welfare, Pune.

The mandate covers mechanised housekeeping and outsourced manpower services across a wide network of welfare institutions, marking one of the most socially impactful engagements in Krystal’s government portfolio.

Krystal Integrated Services shares jump 59% in FY26 The stock made its stock market debut in March 2024, and the journey following its listing was challenging as it continued to grind lower, closing most months in the red and also recording an all-time low of ₹416.60 apiece in March.

Following the sustained weakness, the stock made a comeback in April and has gained 59% from March lows to ₹660 apiece. The recovery rally has also led the stock closer to the IPO price of ₹715 apiece, just 7% away from crossing that level.

The company ended the June quarter with a 7.4% year-on-year growth in net profit at ₹16.33 crore, and its revenue from operations increased 25.6% year-on-year to ₹323.08 crore.

During the quarter, the company secured several contracts, including a three-year contract worth ₹31.55 crore from Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd to provide manpower services across multiple metro lines in Mumbai.

Besides this, it also received a contract worth ₹20.26 crore from the Airports Authority of India to manage facility services at the newly developed terminal of the Patna airport, as well as a ₹12.83 crore housekeeping contract from MMMOCL, which includes cleaning and upkeep of trains, depots, and key infrastructure along Metro Lines 2A and 7, among others.

About Krystal Integrated Services Established in 2000 and headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Krystal Integrated Services Limited (KISL) is one of India’s fastest-growing providers of integrated facility management services.

The company serves a diverse client base across sectors, including healthcare, education, government administration, transportation infrastructure, and retail. Between FY21 and FY25, KISL’s customer base grew from 262 to 461, with operations expanding from 1,962 to 3,209 locations nationwide.