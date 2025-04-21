5,930% rally in 5 years: Multibagger small-cap stock surges 9% on ₹138 crore order win from LIC

Multibagger small-cap stock: Shares of small-cap IT services company Dynacons Systems & Solutions rallied nearly 9% in intraday trade on Monday, April 21, after bagging an order from Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) worth ₹138.44 crore for providing Digital Workplace Solutions.

The project involves providing digital workspace solutions covering the supply, installation and maintenance of desktop computers and all-in-on desktops, Dynacons Systems & Solutions said in an exchange filing today.

Dynacons will be responsible for providing the entire IT lifecycle management, including delivering high-performance desktop systems and all-in-one computers, along with comprehensive on-site installation and long-term maintenance services. The project aims to enhance the client’s IT infrastructure and support their digital transformation initiatives across multiple locations, the company said.

The project will be executed over a period of 3 years, and includes post-deployment maintenance and technical support to ensure seamless operation and minimal downtime.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions rallies for 5th session Small-cap stock Dynacons Systems & Solutions jumped as much as 8.6% in intraday trade on Monday. Dynacons Systems & Solutions' share price opened at ₹1111.65 and then extended its rally to hit the day's high of ₹1,200 after an order win from LIC, which is nearly a 9% increase over its last closing price of ₹1,104.75.

This is the fifth straight day of gains for the multibagger small-cap stock. Including today's rise, Dynacons Systems & Solutions' share price has gained 23% during this period.

While the stock has lost 18% in the last one year, it has delivered multibagger gains on a longer time frame. Dynacons Systems & Solutions' stock has gained 208% in the last two years and 255% in the past three years. Meanwhile, in the last five years, the stock has surged a whopping 5,930% and a staggering 11,559% in a 10-year period.

As of 11 am, Dynacons Systems & Solutions share price was trading 6.90% higher at ₹1,181 on the BSE.