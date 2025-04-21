Mint Market

Multibagger small-cap stock Dynacons Systems & Solutions gained 9% in intraday trade on Monday following a contract win from LIC for providing Digital Workplace Solutions. With today's rise, the stock extended its gains to the fifth session in a row, climbing 23% during this period.

Saloni Goel
Published21 Apr 2025, 11:04 AM IST
5,930% rally in 5 years: Multibagger small-cap stock surges 9% on ₹138 crore order win from LIC

Multibagger small-cap stock: Shares of small-cap IT services company Dynacons Systems & Solutions rallied nearly 9% in intraday trade on Monday, April 21, after bagging an order from Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) worth 138.44 crore for providing Digital Workplace Solutions.

The project involves providing digital workspace solutions covering the supply, installation and maintenance of desktop computers and all-in-on desktops, Dynacons Systems & Solutions said in an exchange filing today.

 

Dynacons will be responsible for providing the entire IT lifecycle management, including delivering high-performance desktop systems and all-in-one computers, along with comprehensive on-site installation and long-term maintenance services. The project aims to enhance the client’s IT infrastructure and support their digital transformation initiatives across multiple locations, the company said.

The project will be executed over a period of 3 years, and includes post-deployment maintenance and technical support to ensure seamless operation and minimal downtime.

Dynacons Systems & Solutions rallies for 5th session

Small-cap stock Dynacons Systems & Solutions jumped as much as 8.6% in intraday trade on Monday. Dynacons Systems & Solutions' share price opened at 1111.65 and then extended its rally to hit the day's high of 1,200 after an order win from LIC, which is nearly a 9% increase over its last closing price of 1,104.75.

This is the fifth straight day of gains for the multibagger small-cap stock. Including today's rise, Dynacons Systems & Solutions' share price has gained 23% during this period.

While the stock has lost 18% in the last one year, it has delivered multibagger gains on a longer time frame. Dynacons Systems & Solutions' stock has gained 208% in the last two years and 255% in the past three years. Meanwhile, in the last five years, the stock has surged a whopping 5,930% and a staggering 11,559% in a 10-year period.

As of 11 am, Dynacons Systems & Solutions share price was trading 6.90% higher at 1,181 on the BSE.

