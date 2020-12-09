5paisa.com and Vested Finance to provide zero commission investing in US market

India’s only listed discount broker 5paisa.com has partnered with Vested Finance to provide 'zero commission' investing in the US markets for all our customers. 5paisa.com is the fastest among Indian brokers to reach 1 million customer base. Vested Finance is a US Securities and Exchange Commission Registered Investment Adviser. Their online platform enables investors from India to invest in US stocks and ETFs.

“We have seen growing interest among investors for new-age technology stocks listed in the US. Many industries and ideas are not present in India as an investing opportunity. We expect our partnership with Vested Finance will fill that gap and allow our customers to benefit from global markets with our advanced technology platforms. And of course we won’t charge any commission for any of the trades," Prakarsh Gagdani, CEO, 5paisa.com.

Every 5paisa.com customer can link Vested Finance with their account in minutes. Investors can keep zero balance accounts and go for fractional share investment.Vested Finance provides curated pre-built portfolios ready to be in Vested Finance in. These portfolios are curated for investors with various risk profiles.

5paisa.com said that’s its customers can easily invest in researched portfolios in multiple themes and strategies as per their risk profiles and can withdraw money anytime without any lock-in provisions.

The firm offers equity investing at zero brokerage, choice of mutual funds, insurance, and loans among others on its platform. 5paisa.com app is one of India’s most used stock trading app with over 6 million users and is constantly rated above 4 on Google Playstore.

