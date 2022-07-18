6 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow: Check if you own any

Renaissance Global Limited

The Board of Directors of the company have said in a stock exchange filing that “In compliance with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, this is to inform you that the Company has fixed Wednesday, July 20, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for taking the record of eligible shareholders/beneficial owners for the purpose of sub-division /split of each exiting equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up into 5 (five) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up, as approved by the shareholders through the Postal Ballot process on June 14, 2022 and payment of final dividend of Rs. 3.00 per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (pre Sub-division /split), subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company."