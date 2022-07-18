6 stocks to turn ex-dividend tomorrow: Check if you own any

Investors should be aware that tomorrow will represent the ex-dividend date for the shares of Renaissance Global Limited, Ador Welding, HCL, Astec LifeSciences Limited, Heranba Industries Limited, and Aegis Logistics.
Investors should be aware that tomorrow will represent the ex-dividend date for the shares of Renaissance Global Limited, Ador Welding, HCL, Astec LifeSciences Limited, Heranba Industries Limited, and Aegis Logistics. The above-mentioned stocks will trade ex-dividend tomorrow, July 19, 2022, since all the companies have set the record date for dividend purposes for July 20, 2022.
Renaissance Global Limited
The Board of Directors of the company have said in a stock exchange filing that “In compliance with Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 and relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder, this is to inform you that the Company has fixed Wednesday, July 20, 2022 as the ‘Record Date’ for taking the record of eligible shareholders/beneficial owners for the purpose of sub-division /split of each exiting equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- each fully paid-up into 5 (five) equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- each fully paid-up, as approved by the shareholders through the Postal Ballot process on June 14, 2022 and payment of final dividend of Rs. 3.00 per equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each (pre Sub-division /split), subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company."
The shares of Renaissance Global closed today at ₹695.00 apiece level, up by 5.02% from its previous close of ₹661.75.
Ador Welding
For the fiscal year 2021–2022, the company's board has recommended paying a dividend at a rate of 125 per cent of the equity share capital, or ₹12.50 per equity share. For the purpose of dividend, the company has said in a stock exchange filing that “For shares held in Demat form in the Depository system, the record date / cut off date for payment of Dividend shall be Wednesday, 20" July, 2022 and accordingly, dividend will be paid to the beneficial owners as on said record date as per the list provided by the depositories. Dividend, if declared at Annual General Meeting, will be paid after 27" July, 2022."
The stock closed today at ₹787.10 price level, down by 0.31% from its previous close of ₹789.55.
HCL Technologies Limited
On July 12, 2022, the company informed stock exchanges that “The Board of Directors has declared an Interim Dividend of Rs.10/- per equity share of Rs.2/- each of the Company for the Financial Year 2022-23. The Record date of July 20, 2022, fixed for the payment of the aforesaid interim dividend has been confirmed by the Board of Directors. The Payment date of the said interim dividend shall be August 2, 2022."
The shares of HCL closed today at ₹901.00 apiece level, up by 2.02% from its previous close.
Astec LifeSciences Limited
“The Board of Directors has recommended Final Dividend of 15% (Fifteen per cent) on the Equity Share Capital of the Company, i.e., Rs.1.50 (Rupee One and Paise Fifty) per Equity Share of Face Value of Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2022, subject to approval of the Shareholders at the ensuing 28th (Twenty Eighth) Annual General Meeting of the Company, Astec LifeSciences said in a stock exchange filing.
“Final dividend [if declared at the ensuing 28th (Twenty Eighth) AGM], will be paid to the Shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members of the Company as on Wednesday, 20th July, 2022 and in respect of shares held in dematerialized form, it will be paid to Shareholders whose names are furnished by National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL), as the beneficial owners as on that date," said the Board of the company in BSE filing.
Heranba Industries Limited
“The Board of Directors has recommended the final dividend of Rs. 2 (Rupees Two) per equity share of the face value of Rs. 10.00 (Rupees Ten) each (i.e. 20% of the face value) for the financial year ended March 31, 2022, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 30th Annual General Meeting (AGM)," the company has informed BSE.
In order to determine the eligibility of the shareholders for the purpose of dividend, the Board of the company has set 20th July 2022 as the record date.
Aegis Logistics
For the fiscal year that concluded on March 31, 2022, the company's board has proposed a final dividend at 50%, or Rs. 0.50 per share (face value of Rs. 1 each), subject to approval by shareholders at the annual general meeting.
“The Company has fixed Wednesday, July 20, 2022 as the “Record Date" for the purpose of determining the Members eligible to receive Final Dividend for the financial year 2021-22 and Final Dividend, if approved by the shareholders at the AGM, will be paid on or before September 16, 2022," the Board of Aegis Logistics have said in a stock exchange filing.