6 stocks turning ex-bonus and ex-split this week: Do you own any?

When a firm issues bonus shares to current shareholders, the number of outstanding equity shares grows, the share price falls, and the company's free reserves and surplus are reduced, but the face value of the shares stays the same. When it comes to stock splits, existing equity shares are subdivided based on a predetermined ratio that is chosen by the firm in order to increase liquidity by reducing the face value in a certain ratio. Ex-date is typically one or two days before the record date for corporate actions taken by a firm, including dividends, bonus issues, stock splits, and rights issues, among others. As a result, shareholders who hold company shares prior to the record date and the ex-date established by the firm are entitled for corporate actions. These 6 stocks are going ex-bonus and going ex-split this week, thus the price movements can't be ignored.
Janus Corporation
The company has declared 3:4 bonus shares, and for the purpose of the same 28th November 2022 has been fixed as the record date by the company for determining eligible shareholders for the bonus issue. Due to the T+1 settlement of the stock, the ex-date is also falling on the same day. The shares of Janus Corporation on Friday closed at ₹10.40 apiece, down by 4.94% from the previous close of ₹10.94. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 63.95% so far in 2022.
7NR Retail
7NR Retail Ltd has declared bonus shares in 1:5 ratio, indicating that eligible shareholders will get 1 new fully paid-up equity share of Re. 1/- each for every 5 existing equity shares of Re. 1/- each they hold on the record date. The company has fixed 28th November, 2022 as the record date, for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for the issuance of bonus equity shares. The stock will become ex-bonus on the same day as the record date since its settlement type is "T+1."
The shares of 7NR Retail Ltd closed on Friday at ₹1.20 apiece, up by 4.35% from the previous close of ₹1.15. On a YTD basis, the stock has fallen 23.57% so far in 2022.
Navoday Enterprises
For the issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1, the company has fixed 29th November 2022 as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for the purpose of the said corporate action. The stock will become ex-bonus on the same day as the record date since its settlement type is "T+1." Friday's closing price for Navoday Enterprises' shares was Rs. 11.79, down 2.64% from the previous close of Rs. 12.11. The stock has gained 13.88% YTD so far in 2022.
Chandra Prabhu International
For the purpose of sub-division of equity shares of Rs. 10/- each to equity shares of Rs.2/- each, the company has fixed 30th November as the record date. The stock will become ex-split on the same day as the record date since its settlement type is "T+1." Because of this, on and from the aforementioned record date of 30 November 2022, the share with a face value of Rs. 10/- shall automatically stand cancelled and have no further effect. The shares of Chandra Prabhu International closed on Friday at ₹166.75 apiece, down by 0.48% from the previous close of ₹167.55. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 17.22% so far in 2022.
Likhitha Infrastructure
For the purpose of split/Subdivision of 1 equity share having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into 02 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 05/- each, the company has fixed Friday, December 02, 2022, as the record date for ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders entitled for the said corporate action. The stock will become ex-split on the same day as the record date since its settlement type is "T+1."
The shares of Likhitha Infrastructure closed on Friday at ₹409 apiece, up by 1.87% from the previous close of ₹401.50. On a YTD basis, the stock has gained 12.39% so far in 2022.
Mefcom Capital Markets
For the purpose of sub-division/split of each existing equity share of face value of Rs. 10/- into 5 equity shares of face value of Rs. 2/- fully paid-up as approved by the shareholders at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 4th November 2022, the company has fixed 02.12.2022 as the record date. Due to the stock's "T+1" settlement type, its ex-split will fall on the same day as the record date. The shares of Mefcom Capital Markets closed on Friday at ₹121.80 apiece, up by 5.00% from the previous close of ₹116. On a YTD basis, the stock has generated a multibagger return of 152.17%.
