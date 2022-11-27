6 stocks turning ex-bonus and ex-split this week: Do you own any?

When a firm issues bonus shares to current shareholders, the number of outstanding equity shares grows, the share price falls, and the company's free reserves and surplus are reduced, but the face value of the shares stays the same. When it comes to stock splits, existing equity shares are subdivided based on a predetermined ratio that is chosen by the firm in order to increase liquidity by reducing the face value in a certain ratio. Ex-date is typically one or two days before the record date for corporate actions taken by a firm, including dividends, bonus issues, stock splits, and rights issues, among others. As a result, shareholders who hold company shares prior to the record date and the ex-date established by the firm are entitled for corporate actions. These 6 stocks are going ex-bonus and going ex-split this week, thus the price movements can't be ignored.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}