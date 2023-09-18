6 things that changed for market over weekend: Gift Nifty, Parliament session to global market cues for Sensex today3 min read 18 Sep 2023, 07:11 AM IST
Asian markets traded lower on Monday following tech-led selloff on Wall Street on Friday and as investors watch out for a data-driven week with a slew of central bank meetings, including the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of Japan.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty are likely to open lower on Monday following weak global cues. Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock markets ended in the red last week.
