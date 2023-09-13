6 things that changed for market overnight: Gift Nifty, Apple shares, inflation to global market cues for Sensex today4 min read 13 Sep 2023, 07:16 AM IST
US stocks ended lower on Tuesday dragged by selloff in tech stocks and cautiousness ahead of crucial inflation data this week.
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note Wednesday tracking mixed cues from global peers.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message