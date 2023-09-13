The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note Wednesday tracking mixed cues from global peers. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Asian markets traded mixed, while the US stock market ended lower overnight dragged by weakness in tech stocks.

Investors’ sentiment may dampen as a surge in crude oil prices, with Brent oil trading above $92 a barrel, is expected to stoke inflation fears ahead of US inflation data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Globally, focus will now be on the key US inflation data to be announced on Wednesday for clues on the US Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.

On the domestic front, Indian equity benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended flat, while the mid and smallcap indices witnessed a strong wave of selloffs on Tuesday.

“The level of pessimism has risen in the stock market leading to a precautionary approach to book profits on a notion that the valuation has extended beyond the rationale. The correction is happening on midcaps while large caps are maintaining their strength," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Nair believes this cautious trend can prevail in the short-term, but the end-game is on the rise of the domestic economy, surprising upside in corporate earnings, and change in domestic investment patterns, which is expected to continue on a long-term basis.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday following overnight losses on Wall Street and amid release of key economic data in the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.23% and the Topix rose 0.26%. South Korea’s Kospi added 0.14%, while the Kosdaq declined 0.67%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures were trading higher at 18,156 as compared to the HSI’s close of 18,025.89.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Gift Nifty was trading at around 20,073 as against Nifty futures’ previous close of 20,037, indicating a positive start for the Indian benchmark indices.

Wall Street US stocks ended lower on Tuesday dragged by selloff in tech stocks and cautiousness ahead of crucial inflation data this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average eased 0.05% to 34,645.99 points, while the S&P 500 fell 0.57% to end at 4,461.91 points. The Nasdaq ended 1.04% lower at 13,773.62 points. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Among stocks, Apple share price dropped 1.71% after unveiling new iPhones. Oracle shares fell to their lowest since June after the company missed first-quarter expectations and forecast current-quarter revenue below targets.

Oracle’s weak forecast and a rise in US Treasury yields dragged other cloud-computing heavyweights as Amazon and Microsoft shares each fell more than 1%.

Tesla share price declined 2.23%, while Advance Auto Parts dropped about 8%. WestRock rose 2.8% and Zions Bancorp rallied 6.8%. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Apple shares fall Apple share price ended 1.71% lower at $176.30 apiece after the company launched iPhone 15 at its flagship launch event ‘Wonderlust’. The fall in Apple shares also came after a report that China's Huawei Technologies has raised the second-half shipment target for its Mate 60 series smartphone by 20%.

At its annual event, the tech giant unveiled its latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus with dynamic island feature which was earlier reserved for pro versions of iPhones. It also launched the Apple Series Series 9 version at the event held in the company's headquarters in Cupertino.

Over the last five days, the Apple stock price has fallen more than 6%. However, Apple shares have rallied 41% year to date, according to exchange data. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arm to fetch at least $54.5 billion valuation in IPO SoftBank Group-backed chip designer Arm is likely to secure at least the top end of the price range in its initial public offering, which would command a $54.5 billion valuation on a fully diluted basis, after receiving enough backing from investors, Reuters reported, quoting a person familiar with the matter.

After reviewing investor commitments on Tuesday, Arm decided it will only accept the top end of its indicated $47-to-$51-per-share range, or a price that is even higher, the source told the news agency.

Arm may price its IPO above the indicated price range and will decide on how much it will sell its shares for on Wednesday, the Reuters report added. Arm shares are scheduled to start trading in New York on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

OPEC cuts 2023 oil demand The Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), in its latest monthly oil market report for September, has revised down the global oil demand for 2023 by 1 lakh barrels per day to 29.2 million barrels per day (bpd) - which is 8 lakh bpd higher than 2022. The oil cartel has also cut the 2024 demand outlook by 1 lakh bpd to 30 mbpd.

However, crude oil prices traded near a 10-month high as production cuts by leaders of the OPEC added to projections for the tightest supply in a decade.

India’s CPI, IIP data India's retail inflation eased in August, but remained above the upper end of the central bank's target band for a second consecutive month. Annual Retail inflation, measured in Consumer Price Index (CPI), in August was 6.83% as compared with 7.44% in July - a 15-month high - according to data released by the ministry of statistics on Tuesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Food inflation, which accounts for nearly half of the overall basket, was up 9.94% in August compared with a rise of 11.51% in July.

Meanwhile, industrial production rose by 5.7% in July, according to the official data. For the month of July 2023, the Quick Estimates of Index of Industrial Production (IIP) with base 2011-12 stands at 142.0. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indices of Industrial Production for the Mining, Manufacturing and Electricity sectors for the month of July 2023 stand at 111.9, 141.2 and 204.0 respectively.