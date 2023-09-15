6 things that changed for market overnight: Gift Nifty, ECB rate hike to global market cues for Sensex today4 min read 15 Sep 2023, 07:25 AM IST
Asian markets traded higher, while the US stock market ended with gains overnight amid easing fears of recession in the world’s largest economy.
The Indian stock market is expected to open higher Friday led by positive global cues amid improved domestic investor sentiment.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message