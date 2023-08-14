6 things that changed for market overnight: Gift Nifty, FII selling to global market cues for Sensex today4 min read 14 Aug 2023, 07:13 AM IST
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased another 0.2%, after falling 2% last week.
The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Monday following weak global cues and is likely to consolidate further. Benign domestic macroeconomic data and outflow of foreign capital is likely to weigh on markets.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started