6 things that changed for market overnight: Gift Nifty, oil price rally to global market cues for Sensex today4 min read 06 Sep 2023, 07:06 AM IST
Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday following overnight decline on Wall Street as investors remained cautious on surging crude oil prices.
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a cautious note Wednesday amid mixed global cues. While Asian markets traded mixed, US stock indices ended lower overnight as a rally in crude oil prices stoked inflation worries.
