6 things that changed for market overnight: Gift Nifty, Treasury yields, Arm IPO to global market cues for Sensex today3 min read 22 Aug 2023, 07:05 AM IST
The Asian markets traded mostly higher, while the US stocks ended mixed overnight, even as the treasury yields soared to 15-year high levels.
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a flat note on Tuesday following gains in Asian peers amid mixed global cues.
