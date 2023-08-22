The Indian stock market is expected to open on a flat note on Tuesday following gains in Asian peers amid mixed global cues.

The Asian markets traded mostly higher, while the US stocks ended mixed overnight, even as the treasury yields soared to 15-year high levels.

On Monday, domestic equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended with decent gains, snapping a two day losing streak.

Investors will keep an eye on US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium due later in the week and release of RBI meeting minutes.

“In the near term, we expect the market to trade in a broader range with buying seen at lower levels. Stock specific action is likely to dominate," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Here are key global cues for the Indian stock market today:

Asian Markets

Asian markets traded mostly higher on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street fuelled by technology stocks.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.86% and the Topix rose 0.72%. South Korea’s Kospi jumped 0.88%, and the Kosdaq rallied 0.84%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures traded higher at 17,680 as compared to the HSI’s close of 17,623.29.

In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.19%.

Gift Nifty was trading at 19,390 as against Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,399, indicating a flat to negative start for the Indian benchmark indices.

Wall Street

US markets ended mixed Nasdaq gaining more than 1% led by rally in technology stocks, despite rise in treasury yields.

The S&P 500 gained 30.06 points, or 0.69%, to 4,399.77 and the Nasdaq Composite rallied 206.81 points, or 1.56%, to 13,497.59. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 36.97 points, or 0.11%, to 34,463.69.

Among stocks, Nvidia shares jumped 8.5% as HSBC raised its price target on the stock to $780. Microsoft shares gained 1.7%, while Tesla shares rallied 7.3%.

Software maker Palo Alto Networks surged 14.8% after reporting stronger profit, while Johnson & Johnson shares fell 3%.

S&P downgrades US banks

S&P Global Ratings has downgrading and dimmed its outlook for several US banks citing a mix of pressures making life “tough" for lenders.

S&P has lowered grades one notch for KeyCorp, Comerica Inc., Valley National Bancorp, UMB Financial Corp. and Associated Banc-Corp noting the impact of higher interest rates and deposit moves across the industry, Bloomberg reported.

The rating agency also lowered its outlook for River City Bank and S&T Bank to negative and said its view of Zions Bancorp remains negative after the review, the report added.

The move comes two weeks after Moody’s Investors Service cut the ratings for 10 US banks and warned it may downgrade others as part of a sweeping look at mounting pressures on the industry.

US Treasury Yields

The selloff in the US bond market resumed on Monday, lifting the 10-year yields to a 15-year high on hopes that interest rate would remain higher for a longer period.

The yield on 10-year inflation-protected Treasuries pushed over 2% for the first time since 2009, Bloomberg reported. The yield on 10-year Treasuries without that protection, rose nearly 10 basis points to as much as 4.35%, a level last seen in late 2007. The two-year Treasury yield also briefly pushed over 5%.

SoftBank’s Arm files for IPO

SoftBank Group Corp’s semiconductor unit Arm Holdings Ltd has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) in the US, aiming to raise $8 billion to $10 billion, which is set to become the biggest IPO in the US this year.

Arm didn’t disclose proposed terms for the share sale in the document, but it’s expected to seek a valuation of $60 billion to $70 billion, Bloomberg reported.

Read here: SoftBank’s Arm files for IPO that is set to be 2023’s biggest

Goldman Sachs weighs selling part of wealth business

Goldman Sachs is weighing the sale of a part of its wealth business as it shifts its focus back to serving the ultra-rich and away from high-net-worth clients in mass markets. Goldman is also pushing ahead with a sale of its fintech business, GreenSky and has also offloaded the bulk of its unsecured consumer loans after it halted this kind of lending last year, Reuters reported.

The Wall Street bank is evaluating alternatives for its registered investment adviser (RIA) unit, called Personal Financial Management (PFM), which manages about $29 billion, Goldman Sachs said in a statement.

The shift in strategy comes after CEO David Solomon reorganized the firm into three units last year and scaled back ambitions for its consumer business, which lost $3 billion in the last three years, the report added.

(With inputs from Agencies)