6 things that changed for market overnight: Gift Nifty, US Fed meet to global market cues for Sensex today3 min read 20 Sep 2023, 07:13 AM IST
Asian markets traded lower following overnight fall on Wall Street and as investors await the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision. China kept its benchmark loan rates unchanged for September.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty are expected to open lower on Wednesday tracking weakness in global peers. Asian markets traded lower, while the US stock market indices ended in the red overnight.
