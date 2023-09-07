The Indian stock market is expected to open lower on Thursday tracking weak global cues amid strength in US dollar and surging crude oil prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Asian markets were mixed, while US stock market ended in the red as stronger economic data raised concerns that interest rates will remain elevated for longer.

The domestic benchmark equity indices ended higher on Wednesday, their fourth consecutive session of gains.

“Going ahead, the market is likely to trade in a broader range with positive bias given strong domestic factors, though persistent FII selling and poor monsoon is a worry. Further concern over slowing global economy and interest rate hikes could keep weighing on the market and bring in intermittent profit booking," said Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

Here are key global market cues for Sensex today:

Asian Markets Asian stock markets traded mixed on Thursday following overnight selloff on Wall Street and ahead of key trade data from China and Australia.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 traded marginally higher and the Topix gained 0.1%. South Korea’s Kospi declined 0.12%, while the Kosdaq rose 0.35%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures traded at 18,449, compared with the HSI’s close of 18,449.98.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.45%.

Meanwhile, Gift Nifty was trading at around 19,625 as compared with Nifty futures’ previous close of 19,665, indicating a lower start for the Indian benchmark indices.

Wall Street The US stock market ended lower on Wednesday after stronger-than-expected services sector data raised concerns that the US Federal Reserve might keep interest rates higher for longer amid still sticky inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 31.35 points, or 0.70%, to end at 4,465.48, while the Nasdaq Composite declined 148.48 points, or 1.06%, to 13,872.47. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 198.78 points, or 0.57%, lower at 34,443.19.

Among stocks, Lockheed Martin shares declined 4% after it trimmed the delivery outlook for its F-35 jets.

Roku share price rose nearly 3% after the company announced to reduce its workforce by about 10% and limit new hiring.

US services sector picked up in August The US services sector unexpectedly gained steam in August, with new orders firming and businesses paying higher prices for inputs, Reuters reported.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing PMI rose to 54.5 last month, the highest reading since February and up from 52.7 in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the non-manufacturing PMI would decrease to 52.5, and no economist anticipated a higher reading than 53.9.

Dollar rises to six-month high The dollar climbed to a six-month peak on Wednesday after strong US data suggested persistent inflation pressure. The greenback recovered against most currencies after the data, with the euro and sterling hitting three-month lows and the yen touching session troughs.

The dollar index was last at 104.84, up 0.1%, after earlier hitting a fresh six-month high of 105.03. The euro and sterling fell to three-month lows after the data and were last flat at $1.0726 and down 0.5% at $1.2505, respectively.

Brent oil above $90 a barrel Crude oil prices traded higher amid supply concerns following extended production cuts in Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Brent crude futures rose 0.24% to $90.82 a barrel while US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) futures gained 0.16% to $87.68.

GameStop Q2 beats estimates GameStop share price jumped nearly 6% in extended trading after the company’s quarterly revenue beat Wall Street estimates and it also posted a smaller-than-expected loss, led by strong demand for videogames, collectibles and consoles.

The company’s revenue rose about 2% to $1.16 billion for the quarter ended July 29. On an adjusted basis, GameStop lost 3 cents per share, compared with analysts’ estimates of a loss of 14 cents.

The revenue rise was primarily due to a "significant software release", as well as increased sales of new gaming hardware in certain international segments, the company said. Sales of software and collectibles contributed to about 49% of total revenue in the second quarter.

(With inputs from Reuters)