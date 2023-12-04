6 things that changed for the stock market over the weekend - Gift Nifty, Assembly election results to dovish US Fed
Gift Nifty was trading around 20,638 level as against Nifty futures’ previous close of 20,360, indicating a sharp gap-up opening for the Indian indices.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are expected to open sharply higher on Monday led by optimism after the results of assembly elections of four states.
