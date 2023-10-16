6 things that changed for the stock market over the weekend - Gift Nifty to falling US consumer sentiment
Asian markets traded lower while the US stock indices ended mixed on Friday on dampened investors risk sentiment. Global investors will focus on monthly US retail sales data, industrial production data and a key speech by Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell.
The Indian stock market indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, are likely to open on a tepid note Monday tracking mixed cues from global peers.
