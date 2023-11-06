6 things that changed for the stock market over the weekend - Gift Nifty to rally in Asian markets, US stocks
The Asian markets traded higher following last week’s rally in US stocks as investors’ risk appetite improved on hopes that the US Federal Reserve will not hike interest rates further.
The Indian stock market indices Nifty 50 and Sensex today are expected to open higher following strong global cues.
Next Story
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message